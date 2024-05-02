Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $25,323.54 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anirma Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Anirma Gupta sold 927 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $24,964.11.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 289,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Unity Software by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,448,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,682,000 after buying an additional 290,476 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Unity Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

