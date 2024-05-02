Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 338,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 125,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $233.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.17 and a 200-day moving average of $219.59. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.