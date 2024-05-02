iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.48% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,799 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $611.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.42. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

