Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YEAR opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $52.18.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

