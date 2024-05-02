Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT) Insider Guy Headley Sells 3,500,000 Shares of Stock

Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT – Get Free Report) insider Guy Headley sold 3,500,000 shares of Vitura Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07), for a total value of A$385,000.00 ($253,289.47).
Guy Headley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Guy Headley sold 10,000,000 shares of Vitura Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07), for a total value of A$1,100,000.00 ($723,684.21).
