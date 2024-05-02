Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Up 12.7%

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 5,590,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 14,368,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.20.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.