WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.01.

WW stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. WW International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

