Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
XIN opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $6.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
