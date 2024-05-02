Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX opened at $22.93 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

