Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,679,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,421 shares during the period.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

