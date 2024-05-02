Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $352.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $352.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.64.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $309.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.42 and a 200 day moving average of $257.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,909 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

