Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Mark C. Biderman Sells 15,000 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.3 %

ARI opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 52.35 and a quick ratio of 67.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $12,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

