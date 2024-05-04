51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of COE opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.58. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.