Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Energous from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Energous Trading Up 1.4 %

WATT opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 126.05% and a negative net margin of 4,077.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Energous will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

