Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 on July 2nd

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.33. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $2,808,345. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

