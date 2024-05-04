StockNews.com Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.63.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. GMS has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GMS by 174,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

