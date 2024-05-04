AI Transportation Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:AITRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 7th

AI Transportation Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AITRU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 7th. AI Transportation Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of AI Transportation Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ AITRU opened at $10.43 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,944,000.

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

