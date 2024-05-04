Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 guidance at $0.03-$0.23 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.030-0.230 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UCTT opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UCTT

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.