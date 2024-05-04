Air Lease (AL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $52.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

