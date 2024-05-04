JELD-WEN (JELD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.32.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JELD. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

