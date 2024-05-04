BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$31.92 million during the quarter.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.