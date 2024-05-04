BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$31.92 million during the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

