J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Insider Simon Roberts Sells 189,648 Shares of Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £498,774.24 ($626,522.10).

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 265.40 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. J Sainsbury plc has a 12 month low of GBX 243.80 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.16 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,423.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 258.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.50.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 21,666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 281.67 ($3.54).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

