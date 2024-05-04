Cabot (CBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY24 guidance at $6.30-$6.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.300-6.800 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cabot Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $94.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cabot has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Cabot
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cabot
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.