Tyson Foods (TSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

