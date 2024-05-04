Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $228.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 47,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 9,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 85,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

