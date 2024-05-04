JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $74.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $83,145,000 after acquiring an additional 324,638 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,082,000 after purchasing an additional 704,932 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

