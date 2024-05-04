Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) COO Carlos Iafigliola Sells 10,579 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Report on Amerant Bancorp

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.