Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $76,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $257,627,000 after purchasing an additional 171,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $355.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.31 and a 200 day moving average of $437.77. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.57.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

