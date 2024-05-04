City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge Sells 2,500 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $262,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,513.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. City Holding has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $115.89.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in City during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of City by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in City during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

