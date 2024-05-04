Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Deborah Ann Miller Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 22,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $1,654,400.00.

Nuvalent Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 460.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

