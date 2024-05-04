Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

HACK stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

