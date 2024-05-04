Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DENN. StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of DENN opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth $89,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

