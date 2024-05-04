Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQX. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 6.9% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,921,000 after buying an additional 2,597,602 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 63.8% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 63,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

