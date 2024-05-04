Andrea R. Newborn Sells 12,615 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABM stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,310,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 215,795 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 437.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

