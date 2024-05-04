StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of SNES opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.49. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

