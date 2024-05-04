Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total value of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,568,495.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ANET opened at $274.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.71. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.53.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
