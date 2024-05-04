Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Mva Investors, Llc Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,633.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mva Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNGX stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $812.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.84. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 278.55% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNGX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,471,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3,247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 751,593 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

