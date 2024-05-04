Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Timothy Gray Sells 16,667 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $531,843.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. Anterix had a net margin of 447.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Anterix by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in Anterix by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Anterix by 18.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Anterix during the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Anterix in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

