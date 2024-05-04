Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Timothy Gray Sells 16,667 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $531,843.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. Anterix had a net margin of 447.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Anterix in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
