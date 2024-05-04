Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Steven L. Fradkin Sells 4,097 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Northern Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.62 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.
NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
