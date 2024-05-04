Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore Sells 20,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PLTR opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 259.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

