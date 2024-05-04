Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,534,969,000 after buying an additional 1,525,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,384 shares of company stock worth $5,395,560. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.