Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,950,000 after acquiring an additional 258,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $108.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

