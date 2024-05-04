Savant Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after buying an additional 95,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 690,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.