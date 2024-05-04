1,978 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.58 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $3,986,880.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,384,058.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.