Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BYD. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$319.31.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at C$264.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$289.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$276.55. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$225.86 and a twelve month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.79%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

