Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Cut by National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $53.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $66.77. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $189.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $61.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $45.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $212.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $210.72 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,791.67.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,543.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,483.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,330.48. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$910.44 and a 12 month high of C$1,563.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 13.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total transaction of C$1,468,470.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and have sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.