Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of C$25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.11 million.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

PIF opened at C$12.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.77. The company has a market cap of C$259.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.55.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.58%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

