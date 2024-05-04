HC Wainwright Comments on UGE International Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UGE International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Cormark cut UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

UGE opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. UGE International has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

