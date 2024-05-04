Brokers Offer Predictions for Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion.
Lundin Mining Price Performance
TSE LUN opened at C$15.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$16.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.40.
Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining
In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.