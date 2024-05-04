FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.21.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$11.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.77. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$12.06.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

